A.P. Moller - Maersk has taken delivery of Tangier Mærsk, the first vessel in a series of six mid-size container ships. The handover took place at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group’s yard in Jingjiang, China. The vessel forms part of the company’s fleet renewal programme and its strategy to expand capacity.

Anda Cristescu, Head of Chartering & Newbuilding at Maersk said, “We are pleased to take delivery of Tangier Mærsk, marking the first of six vessels in this new series. Together with the remaining vessels in the series, it will contribute to our ongoing fleet renewal and support our long-term competitiveness.”

The vessels in the series have a capacity of 9000 TEU each. They feature dual fuel engines designed to operate on methanol. The company links the deployment to its target to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 across operations through technology, vessel investment and fuels with lower lifecycle emissions.

Tangier Mærsk will begin its maiden voyage with a call at Shanghai. The vessel will then enter service on the TP15 route, which connects East Asia with the US Gulf Coast through the Panama Canal. The route forms part of Maersk’s network linking Asia with North America trade lanes.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group delivered the vessel three months ahead of schedule. Maersk plans to receive four more ships in the series later this year, with the final delivery planned for early 2027. The rollout reflects the carrier’s approach to capacity planning as it adjusts its fleet profile.

Maersk operates integrated logistics services across more than 130 countries and employs about 100,000 people. The company states that reduced greenhouse gas emission fuels refer to fuels that achieve at least 65 per cent lifecycle emissions reductions compared with fossil fuel baselines.