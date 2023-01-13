Maersk and DP World Jebel Ali Port have signed a long-term partnership through which both parties will collaborate on various aspects of service delivery and work towards a common goal of decarbonising logistics and serving their customers better.

"The long-term strategic partnership will give priority berthing for Maersk vessels, support for Maersk’s customers and implement new processes to improve quayside productivity, all leading to faster gate turnaround times at Jebel Ali Port and reduced bunker fuel consumption," says a release from Maersk.

Maersk will deploy two of its solutions for customers moving their cargo through Jebel Ali -- Maersk Accelerate, a fast-tracking service through priority cargo handling, and Maersk Flex Hub, a cargo storage solution, the release added.

"In our journey as an integrated logistics provider, we are looking at every opportunity that can create value for our customers," says Mads Skov-Hansen, Head of Ocean Customer Logistics, Maersk West & Central Asia. "DP World’s Jebel Ali Port has been a strategic partner to us over the last many years, and we have now extended our partnership with a clear focus on improving service delivery to our customers while reducing carbon footprint through our operations together."

Shahab Al Jassmi, Vice President – Ports & Terminals, DP World UAE adds: "Jebel Ali’s success has been built on progressive collaboration with partners such as Maersk, enabling us to combine our operational efficiencies and expertise to ensure we deliver the best end-to-end solutions to our customers. This synergy has allowed us to develop a successful ecosystem at Jebel Ali that continues to evolve and adapt to the dynamic markets we operate in. We will embark on this journey together to exceed our customers' expectations.

“Additionally, this collaboration will help us to achieve our goal of cutting CO2 emissions by nearly 700,000 tonnes over the next five years. Achieving this target alone will be challenging but by working with reliable partners such as Maersk, we can accelerate our progress and offer solutions to help our partners achieve their own sustainability goals at the same time.”

In January 2022, DP World signed a strategic partnership with Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, an independent, not-for-profit organisation launched in 2020 to undertake intensive research and development to find practical ways to decarbonise the global maritime trade industry, the release added.