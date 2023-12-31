Maersk Hangzhou issued a second distress call in less than 24 hours, reporting being under attack by four Iranian-backed Houthi small boats, U.S. Central Command said in its latest update.

"The small boats, originating from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, fired small arms weapons at the Maersk Hangzhou, getting to within 20 meters of the vessel, and attempted to board the vessel."



A contract embarked security team on Maersk Hangzhou returned fire, the update added.

"U.S. helicopters from the USS EISENHOWER (CVN 69) and GRAVELY (DDG 107) responded to the distress call and in the process of issuing verbal calls to the small boats, the small boats fired upon the U.S. helicopters with crew served weapons and small arms."

The U.S. Navy helicopters returned fire in self-defence, sinking three of the four small boats, and killing the crews. The fourth boat fled the area. There was no damage to U.S. personnel or equipment, the update added.

Maersk Hangzhou, a 15,200 TEU vessel, was hit by a missile while transiting the Southern Red Sea on December 30, and the Singapore-flagged, Denmark-owned/operated container ship requested assistance. "The USS GRAVELY (DDG 107) and USS LABOON (DDG 58) have responded to the ship. The vessel is reportedly seaworthy and there are no reported injuries," U.S. Central Command said in its latest update.

The USS GRAVELY shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen toward the ships, the update added.