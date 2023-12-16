Shipping majors Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd have stopped their carriers from entering the Red Sea after repeated attacks by Yemen-based Houthi rebels.

"We are deeply concerned about the highly escalated security situation in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The recent attacks on commercial vessels in the area are alarming and pose a significant threat to the safety and security of seafarers," Maersk said in a statement.

"Following the near-miss incident involving Maersk Gibraltar and yet another attack on a container vessel, we have instructed all Maersk vessels in the area bound to pass through the Bab al-Mandab Strait to pause their journey until further notice.

"Ensuring the safety of our employees is of the utmost importance and our number one priority in handling this challenging situation. We continue to closely monitor the situation retrieving all available intelligence on the security situation in the area. We are committed to ensuring the best possible stability of our customers’ supply chains, and we are working closely with all our logistics teams and are taking steps to minimise impacts to customers."

Hapag spokesperson Nils Haupt said "some of the company’s ships were asked to pause and drift outside the strait, a narrow stretch of water that links the Indian Ocean to the Red Sea. It’s also a key passage that enables ships to travel to Egypt’s Suez Canal," The Wall Street Journal reported.

“It’s very worrisome because ships heading to the Suez have to pass through the strait,” says Haupt. “We are stopping some ships, but there is no general rule yet, though this could change.”

At least eight ships have been attacked in recent weeks in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, The WSJ reported.

The World Shipping Council (WSC) issued a statement saying "is deeply alarmed and concerned about the escalating security crisis unfolding in the Red Sea region. The disturbing surge of attacks on vessels poses an imminent threat to the safety and lives of the seafarers navigating these waters.

"The right of freedom of navigation stands as a fundamental right under international law, and must be safeguarded. The World Shipping Council urgently calls upon the global community to take decisive action to protect seafarers and freedom of navigation.

"The time for resolute international engagement is now."

The attacks, it seems, is in response to the Israel-Palestine conflict over the October 7 terror attack by Hamas and Israel's retaliatory attacks on Gaza that Israel claims will "take months to destroy Hamas."

Israeli carrier ZIM, while increasing rates to Israeli ports, had this to say about the current situation: "Over the past week, we have witnessed an increase in the level of the threat, and the above new rates, effective from December 13, are necessary in order to maintain our current level of services and reflect the steps we take to ensure the safety of our crews, vessels, and customers’ cargo, each of which remains our paramount concern.

"We continue to closely monitor and evaluate the situation on a daily basis and will promptly update you on any future developments."

Approximately 30 percent of container volumes transit the Suez Canal and make up about half the traffic through the canal by weight, FreightWaves reported, quoting Ben Nolan, analyst, Stifel. “Rate increases are often announced but not usually successful in a loose market. However, if ships do avoid the Suez Canal, the market could easily tighten enough to support the rate increase.”

Risks to container ships and their crews are escalating by the day in the Red Sea — and with that rising danger comes the prospect of higher shipping rates, the report added.

"It’s not just container freight rates that stand to gain from Red Sea disruptions. The need for more ships to serve longer routes could also support future demand and leasing rates in the ship charter market."

Flexport, meanwhile, "is assessing the situation with carriers and gauging how much it will delay transit (especially if vessels opt to go through Cape of Good Hope)."