The Gemini Cooperation, the alliance between shipping company Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, has announced a gradual return to the Red Sea and Suez Canal corridor.

Starting in mid-February, the alliance will begin routing vessels through the region for the first time since its formation, signaling a cautious normalisation of one of the world’s most critical trade lanes.

While Maersk has recently resumed some independent transits, this move marks the first official return for the Gemini alliance and the first Red Sea passage for Hapag-Lloyd since early 2024. The carrier notes that the decision is rooted in a robust security framework.

"All transits will be secured by naval assistance," said Maersk.

The companies noted that they will continue to monitor Middle Eastern stability closely, cautioning that any further escalation in regional conflict could force a reversal of these plans.

The service restoration will commence with the alliance's crucial route linking India to the Middle East and the Mediterranean. This rollout will utilise two of the most advanced and newest assets in the industry: the Albert Maersk (16,592 TEU, built 2025) for the westbound journey, and the Astrid Maersk (16,592 TEU, built 2024) for the eastbound journey.

Both vessels are part of the carriers' new dual-fuel fleet, highlighting a commitment to modernising operations even in high-risk zones.

The Suez Canal Authority, which has been vocal about encouraging a return to the waterway, views this as a pivotal moment. With no confirmed Houthi attacks in over six months, the Gemini announcement follows similar moves by CMA CGM and Maersk’s independent lines.