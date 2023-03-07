"This new region will encompass the core geographies of the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, and Africa including important markets such as India, Pakistan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Nigeria, Senegal and Ghana," says an official release.

Richard Morgan, Managing Director, IMEA, Maersk says: “We have come a long way in our integrator journey and it is now time to look further into the future. Today, the market conditions are constantly changing, especially in the post-pandemic era, where the demand is softening, customer behaviours are evolving and there is an ever-increasing need to provide competitive, reliable and resilient logistics.

"Our ambition is to create value to our customers’ supply chains. To achieve this, it is imperative for us to evolve and organise ourselves in the same way that most of our customers are organised geographically. This will not only allow us to harvest synergies in these markets in a unified way but also serve our customers better through strengthened offerings and resilient solutions.”

Customers will continue to work with the same team and products and solutions offered by Maersk will stay the same, the release added.