Climate tech start-up C1 has raised growth capital from Maersk Growth, the venture capital Arm of Danish carrier Maersk to scale their catalysis, which will enable the mass production of green methanol without the usual premium paid for sustainably produced methanol. "Besides the ability to function as a carbon-based feedstock for various chemical products, green methanol is the most tangible low-carbon fuel alternative to oil for container vessels today," says a release from C1.



Christian Vollmann, founder, C1

Christian Vollmann, founder, C1 says: “We are proud to have partnered with the global pioneer in green shipping in an industry where many fear a first-mover disadvantage. The 19 methanol-enabled container ships they have ordered already are a strong advanced buying signal into the market. We look forward to joining forces with Maersk to make low climate impact shipping a reality." Vollman founded C1 with Marek Checinski, Ralph Krähnert and Christoph Zehe, the release added.