In its move towards an integrated logistics player, Maersk intends to retire all acquired brands including recent acquisitions like Senator and LF Logistics.

"In doing this, we bring together all their offerings, united under one brand. However, any action will be preceded by an in-depth review before we are able to conclude on the future of each brand in different geographies," says an official release.

Non-integrated brands - APM Terminals, Maersk Container Industry (MCI), Svitzer, Maersk Supply Service (MSS), Maersk Training, and Maersk Line (MLL) - follow a different business model and will continue to operate under their existing brand names, the release added.

Timelines for change

Each brand is different in how it is organised, the services it offers and its geographic scope, the release said. "As a result, each brand in different geographies will follow its own tailored timeline to transition towards a single unified Maersk brand. The timelines will be shared with each brand’s customers as soon as they are available. The goal is to continue to give you access to the same customer service and sales team as before."

Cost cutting?

Maersk denies that the move towards a unified brand is a cost-cutting exercise. "Each of our brands has its distinct strengths, which has led to high customer loyalty and growth. We now want to combine their expertise and dedication with those of Maersk. The goal is to create one coherent enterprise, equipped to meet all our customers’ needs."

Pricing

Maersk agrees that it is still working on how the organisation will look in the future. "Throughout the transition, current account teams and terms and conditions (contracts, payment terms, etc.) will remain the same, and no changes are expected. Should future changes occur to this, we will ensure to inform in a timely manner, and handle the transition with the utmost care."

Maersk adds that some products and service offerings may change but the goal is to ensure the products and services offered are even better than before.