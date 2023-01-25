MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Maersk, an entity under A.P. Moller-Maersk, have mutually agreed to terminate, effective in January 2025, the present 2M alliance.

“MSC and Maersk recognise that much has changed since the two companies signed the 10-year agreement in 2015," says Vincent Clerc, CEO, Maersk and Soren Toft, CEO, MSC, in a joint statement. "Discontinuing the 2M alliance paves the way for both companies to continue to pursue their individual strategies.

"We have very much appreciated the partnership and look forward to a continued strong collaboration throughout the remainder of the agreement period. We remain fully committed to delivering on the 2M alliance’s services to customers of MSC and Maersk.”