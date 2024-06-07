Maersk reinforces its presence in Colombia with the inauguration of a container logistics centre in Bogota.

Located in the Tocancipa industrial zone, the 44,000 sq.m. logistics centre offers customers access to their containers 47 kilometres north of Bogota, according to an official release from Maersk. The site's location allows for the reduction of additional port and transport costs, increasing the reliability of the supply chain. It also eliminates waiting times for customers, and ensures the availability of empty containers, thus optimising operational efficiency and improving demand responsiveness.

The logistics centre includes a 3,378 sq.m. depot, a 23,000 sq.m. container storage area, and a 651 sq.m. refrigerated container storage area with connectivity for 50 containers. With a capacity to handle up to 1,600 containers, the centre is equipped with a depot management system and offers a wide range of services, including a container unloading and loading service and the ability to handle cargo at the depot located within the centre. The centre will provide the opportunity to store full containers, and reach stackers will be available on-site. The centre also includes LED lighting and solar perimeter lighting. The container yard is fully paved and sustainable practices such as the reuse of excavated material from the site were employed during its construction, says the release.

Other services include empty and full container storage, consolidation and deconsolidation services, maintenance, repair, preparation, and inspection of containers, as well as the return and movement of containers.

Efrain Osorio, Managing Director, Central America, Andean and the Caribbean, Maersk says: “This is an innovative service for the Colombian market due to its level of infrastructure and service, which will allow our customers in the country greater logistical flexibility. For us, Colombia remains a high-growth country with increasing import demand for consumer products, complemented by steady exports of refrigerated fruits and vegetables, food products, textiles, and consumer goods. As a logistics integrator, we continue to invest to expand our capabilities and meet demand with sea, air, and land freight services throughout the area.”

Maersk is expanding its logistics infrastructure in the region to offer products that combine its ocean offering with integrated logistics solutions such as warehousing, logistics centres, depots, and value-added services that support the entire supply chain, the release added.