Maersk announced the opening of its largest logistics park in the Middle East at Jeddah Islamic Port in association with the General Ports Authority of Saudi Arabia (Mawani).

The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics and Chairman, General Authority of Ports and Vincent Clerc, CEO, Maersk, says an official release from Maersk.

“The Saudi ports sector is witnessing major and unprecedented leaps, in terms of high operational performance efficiency, achieving records in international indicators, growing maritime navigation lines and increasing maritime connectivity with the countries of the world," says Al-Jasser. "The Maersk logistics park at Jeddah Islamic Port will contribute to service and development in supporting economic activity in the Kingdom and providing highly efficient logistics services to support the movement of trade and export to foreign markets and enhance the work of supply chains and logistics.”

Clerc adds: “The Maersk logistics park represents a significant milestone for Maersk. It is a testament to our commitment to be an enabler of global trade in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which sits strategically at the crossroads of three continents. I am proud to see that our logistics park in Jeddah has become a living example of our integrated logistics strategy, supporting our customers with resilient logistics while implementing the right initiatives to take our decarbonisation journey forward.”

The park extends over an area of ​​225,000 square metres and provides for truly integrated logistics solutions under one roof with the provision for:

*Multi-modal connectivity between ocean, land and air transport

*Warehousing solutions catering for B2B and e-commerce requirements

*Temperature-controlled warehousing

*Custom-bonded setup

*Dedicatedly designed for a wide range of industries and verticals, including FMCG, frozen food, automotive, retail & lifestyle, petrochemicals, electronics, pharmaceuticals etc.

*Distribution solutions that include first- and last-mile deliveries; and

*Customs clearances, visibility solutions and control tower.

The facility will draw up to 70 percent of its electricity from 32,000 solar panels installed over 64,000 sq. m. on the rooftop. The park will use electric equipment and electric trucks within the facility and have low electricity-consumption LED lighting optimised with light sensors, the release added.