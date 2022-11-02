Danish carrier Maersk reported a 37 percent increase in revenue for Q32022 to $22.8 billion, EBITDA increased to $10.9 billion and EBIT increased to $9.5 billion. Profit was $8.9 billion for Q3 and $24.2 billion for the first nine months, according to an official release. Maersk has thus crossed 2021 revenue in the first three quarters of the current fiscal.

Søren Skou, CEO, A.P.Moller-Maersk.

"Our third quarter result was another record and the 16th quarter in a row with year-on-year earnings growth," says Søren Skou, CEO, A.P.Moller-Maersk. "Ocean freight rates, which have driven the exceptional results we have delivered in 2022, were again up both year-on-year and compared to the second quarter. However, it is clear that freight rates have peaked and started to normalise during the quarter, driven by both decreasing demand and easing of supply chain congestion. As anticipated all year, earnings in Ocean will come down in the coming periods. Our overall transformation momentum remained very strong as we continue to grow our Logistics business rapidly. For the first time, revenue in logistics exceeded $4 billion in one quarter, and we expect to continue to outgrow the market in Logistics based on new customer wins."

