Danish carrier Maersk reported a net loss of $442 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to a profit of $4.9 billion in Q42022 due to downward pressure on rates.

Revenue declined 34 percent to $11.7 billion even as volumes improved across the board compared to Q4 2022, says an official release.

Ocean revenue decreased due to a decline in freight revenue of 49 percent ($7.2 billion) with loaded freight rate down by 50 percent ($1,925 vs $3,869 in Q42022), partly offset by 11 percent higher loaded volumes.

For the full year 2023, Maersk reported net profit of $3.9 billion as against $29.7 billion in 2022, down 87 percent and revenue declined 37 percent to $51.1 billion. Ocean freight revenue was down 50 percent at $28.4 billion even as loaded volumes were flat at 11.9 million FFEs and loaded freight rate slipped 50 percent to $2,313/FFE.

"The financial results for Q4 2023 were in line with A.P. Moller-Maersk’s revised outlook, and continued to show the transition of the business from the peak levels of the Covid-19 years to an environment marked by the increasing overcapacity in the shipping segment, which the Red Sea situation in the last weeks of December did not alter. While a rather stable macroeconomic environment ensured a volume increase in most businesses compared to the low previous year, prices in Ocean continued to be under pressure given the new additions combined with subdued idling and ship recycling activities. Faced with this environment and in line with previously announced measures, A.P. Moller - Maersk continued to focus on cash preservation measures and reduced its operating costs position with significant improvements in Ocean, Logistics & Services and more generally in SG&A.

"Given the uncertainties ahead and in line with the implementation of its Integrator strategy, A.P. Moller – Maersk will exercise a prudent capital allocation. As a consequence, the Board of Directors proposes a dividend of DKK 515 per share, equivalent to a payout of approx. $1.2 billion and has decided to demerge and spin off the Svitzer towage activities, which will be subject to approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting in April 2024. As indicated in November 2023, the Board of Directors has decided to immediately suspend the share buy-back programme with a re-initiation to be reviewed once market conditions in Ocean have settled."