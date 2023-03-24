Danish carrier Maersk has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) for the Shanghai Port methanol marine fuel project.

"The two parties will join hands to explore green methanol fuel vessel-to-vessel bunkering operation after Maersk’s green methanol container vessels are delivered in 2024," says a release from Maersk.

Maersk has set a net-zero emissions target for 2040 across the entire business, and the delivery and operation of its 19 vessels with dual-fuel engines able to operate on green methanol will accelerate the evolution of climate neutral shipping, the release added.

"Collaborating with ports globally to build green fuel bunkering infrastructures is necessary to service methanol vessels," says Vincent Clerc, CEO, Maersk. "It is an important step as Maersk strives to lead the decarbonisation of end-to-end supply chains and make a meaningful environmental impact in this decade. We are very pleased to form the partnership with SIPG, leveraging its strong capabilities in bunkering service and port operation. Through joint efforts, we can provide low-carbon logistics service for our customers, also contributing to China’s pledge to be carbon neutral by 2060. Meanwhile, we also endeavour to cultivate synergies with SIPG and fuel manufacturers to optimise fuel infrastructure efficiencies."