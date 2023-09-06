Maersk and Amazon have finalised a 2023-2024 agreement for the transport of 20,000 FFE containers using green biofuel.

With its ECO Delivery ocean product offering, Maersk estimates the purchase will contribute to a reduction in 44,600 metric tonnes of CO2e vs standard bunker fuel, roughly equivalent to 50 million pounds of coal burned, says an official release. "This is the fourth consecutive year that Amazon and Maersk have arranged container shipping using low GHG fuel options."

Adam Baker, Vice President, Global Transportation, Amazon says: “We’re proud to collaborate with Maersk, a Climate Pledge signatory and leader in shipping logistics, on actionable solutions to decarbonise maritime shipping. We’re excited to have containers on Maersk’s first methanol-enabled feeder vessel and to continue using their biofuel.”

The ECO Delivery biofuel option offers emission reductions that enable immediate and externally verified GHG savings for customers without compensatory measures like offsetting, the release added. "This year, Amazon will benefit from a new feature of the ECO Delivery product which will be enabled by also using green methanol in addition to the biodiesel as a second green fuel in the vessel fleet. ECO Delivery is using primary data for fuel consumption in the methodology to report emissions savings with greater precision, inclusive of other greenhouse gases in addition to the CO2. The new model also provides price certainty and stability and is de-linked from the fossil fuel market."

Narin Phol, Presiden, North America, Maersk says: “Amazon’s record of securing sustainable shipping over the years, no matter the business climate, is testament to its contributions to building a better future. We share a common goal with Amazon to reduce our total GHG emissions to net zero by 2040. As cosigners of the Climate Pledge, we must constantly create new opportunities to make this a decade of action. Decarbonising shipping is one significant step that is to be combined with many others to protect our future."