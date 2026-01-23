A.P. Moller-Maersk (Maersk), the global integrated logistics company, has named Charles van der Steene as Regional Managing Director for the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East & Africa (IMEA), effective 1 January 2026.

An accomplished professional with extensive industry expertise, van der Steene has been with Maersk since 2011, bringing comprehensive global experience in commercial strategy, operational excellence, and leadership. He previously worked in the IMEA region from 2016 to 2019, as Regional CEO for this territory for DAMCO (Maersk’s Supply Chain and Logistics arm, which was integrated into Maersk in 2020). His subsequent roles have included heading Sales & Marketing in North America and, most recently, leading the North America Region.

“I’m honoured to be leading our exceptional team across the IMEA region, where we serve customers navigating some of the world’s most complex and rapidly evolving trade corridors. This region’s strategic importance continues to grow, connecting three continents and driving global commerce. I look forward to working alongside our colleagues to deliver consistency, resilience and innovation to the supply chains that depend on us every day,” said Charles van der Steene, Regional Managing Director for Indian Subcontinent, Middle East & Africa.