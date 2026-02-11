A.P. Moller-Maersk has signed an agreement with New Times Shipbuilding in China for the construction of eight large container vessels, with deliveries scheduled for 2029 and 2030. The order forms part of a new series of 18,600 TEU vessels and is positioned within the company’s broader fleet renewal strategy.

The Copenhagen-headquartered carrier stated that all eight ships will share the same technical characteristics. The vessels will measure 366 metres in length and 58.6 metres in breadth, making them shorter than the current maximum container vessel length of 400 metres deployed in the industry.

“We are pleased to have signed this agreement for eight large vessels. The order is part of our ongoing fleet renewal and helps maintain our fleet’s competitive edge. Deployment flexibility has been a key factor in our decision-making. Although these vessels are large, they offer greater flexibility than the largest ships currently being built in our industry. This provides us with multiple deployment options across both our current and future network,” noted Anda Cristescu, Head of Chartering and Newbuilding at Maersk. She said the company prioritised deployment flexibility in its evaluation process.

According to Maersk, the vessels will be equipped with dual-fuel engines capable of operating on conventional bunker fuel or liquefied gas. The configuration aligns with the company’s strategy to introduce vessels that can operate on fuels with lower lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions.

With this latest order, Maersk’s order book now stands at 33 vessels. Four of these ships are scheduled for delivery in the remainder of 2026.

A.P. Moller - Maersk operates as an integrated logistics company providing ocean, inland, and supply chain services across more than 130 countries. The company employs around 100,000 people and has set a target to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 across its operations. It defines reduced greenhouse gas emission fuels as those delivering at least 65 per cent reductions in lifecycle emissions compared to a fossil baseline of 94 g CO₂e per MJ.