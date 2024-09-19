Maersk is supporting the development of methanol bunkering in Japan by co-hosting Japan’s first "methanol bunkering simulation" at the Port of Yokohama.

The Alette Maersk, Maersk’s fifth dual-fuel methanol vessel, christened in Los Angeles at the end of August, participated in the methanol bunkering simulation conducted by Kokuka Sangyo’s methanol tanker Eikamaru, says an official release from Maersk. "To lay the foundation for future methanol bunkering, the involved parties collaborated to test key operations including berthing, unberthing, and hose connections."

The bunkering simulation marks a significant development following Maersk’s memorandum of understanding with the City of Yokohama and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical on the development of methanol bunkering infrastructure in Yokohama, the release added. "This initiative also receives support from additional stakeholders including the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism’s Port and Harbor Bureau."

Nakagawa Kenzo, Director, Industrial Port Policy Division, Ports and Harbours Bureau says: "The Ports and Harbors Bureau of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has announced plans to convene a study group to explore the development of methanol bunkering hubs in Japan. Establishing methanol bunkering hubs in our ports is vital, and we will accelerate discussions, leveraging the insights from this simulation."

Toru Nishiyama, Managing Director, Northeast Asia, Maersk adds: "It is an honour to participate in the very first simulation of methanol bunkering in Japan. Maersk is committed to a decarbonised future, and it is our great pleasure to support Japan’s ambition in decarbonising the shipping and energy sectors. We look forward to collaborating with the broader industry and ecosystem in Japan to accelerate the adoption and development of lower - emission practices in this country."