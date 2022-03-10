Danish carrier A.P.Moller-Maersk (Maersk), to boost the global production capacity of green methanol, has signed strategic partnerships with six companies to source at least 730,000 tonnes/year by the end of 2025. The six companies are CIMC ENRIC, European Energy, Green Technology Bank, Orsted, Proman, and WasteFuel.

"To transition towards decarbonisation, we need a significant and timely acceleration in the production of green fuels," says Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, CEO, Fleet & Strategic Brands, Maersk. "Green methanol is the only market-ready and scalable available solution today for shipping. Production must be increased through collaboration across the ecosystem and around the world. That is why these partnerships mark an important milestone to get the transition to green energy underway."

Leo Yang, Executive Director and General Manager, CMC, ENRIC, added: "CIMC and Maersk have enjoyed close cooperation for the past two decades. We're glad that the two parties have identified another area of collaboration. As a leading intelligent manufacturer in the clean energy industry, CIMC ENRIC has rich experience and advanced technology in place. We are always committed to making energy cleaner, the environment more sustainable and to creating a better life. Our partnership on green methanol endeavours will not only support Maersk's journey towards its net zero goal, but also will jointly contribute to a greener and more sustainable future for the shipping industry."

With this production capacity, by the end of 2025 at the latest, Maersk will reach well beyond the green methanol needed for the first 12 green container vessels currently on order, the statement added.