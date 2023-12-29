Maersk signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the City of Yokohama and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical to focus on the development of green methanol bunkering infrastructure in Yokohama as Maersk’s 16,000 TEU green methanol-powered container vessels will be delivered from 2024.

"Maersk has an ambitious target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2040 throughout its entire business. For shipping, it will equip its 25 container vessels with dual-fuel engines capable of sailing on green methanol. The successful implementation of this initiative heavily relies on the establishment of port bunkering infrastructure for methanol worldwide," says an official release.

The collaboration will focus on examining operational feasibility and developing port facilities required for green methanol bunkering at the Port of Yokohama, the release added.

Toru Nishiyama, Managing Director, Northeast Asia, Maersk says: As shipping companies increasingly prioritise decarbonisation efforts, the availability of green fuel bunkering options and the feasibility to carry out the operation in Japan becomes paramount. We are delighted to join forces with the City of Yokohama, renowned for its leadership in establishing green shipping corridors in Japan, and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, a pioneer in domestic methanol production. Together, we aim to pave the way for the development of green fuel bunkering infrastructure in the country."

The City of Yokohama oversees the Port of Yokohama, which includes the Minami-Honmoku container terminal operated by APM Terminals Japan, the release added. "The port stands as Japan's deepest water berth, boasting a total length of 1,600 metres and a draft of 18 metres. It features advanced STS cranes, capable of reaching up to 24 rows. Since the opening of Yokohama Port in 1859, it has served as a pivotal gateway to Japan and Asia. As part of its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, Yokohama is at the forefront of developing Japan's green shipping corridors."

Masashi Fujii, President, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical adds: "We believe that the establishment of methanol as a ship fuel supply base in Japan is an important initiative that will contribute to international maritime transport and carbon neutrality of Japan. From this point, we are pleased to have agreed with the City of Yokohama and Maersk today for such an initiative and we hope this will accelerate the action with support from related ministries, agencies, and stakeholders."