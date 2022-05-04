Danish carrier A.P. Moller-Maersk (Maersk) reported a 55 percent increase in revenue to $19.3 billion for Q12022, driven by higher rates and strong long-term partnerships with customers.

EBITDA more than doubled to $9.1 billion, and free cash flow increased to $6 billion, according to an official statement.

"In Q1, we delivered the best earnings quarter ever in A.P. Moller- Maersk with growth across Ocean, Logistics and Terminals," says CEO Søren Skou. "The increased earnings are driven by freight rates and by contracts being signed at higher levels. While global supply chains remain under significant pressure, we continue to demonstrate superior ability to help customers overcome logistic challenges. In Logistics, we enjoyed strong demand for products and solutions across our portfolio leading to the fifth quarter in a row with organic growth of more than 30 percent while Terminals presented its best quarter ever."

Ocean revenue up 64%

In Ocean, revenue increased 64 percent to $15.6 billion as strong rates more than offset a 7 percent decline in volume. "Revenue for the full year is expected to continue to be strong as the increase in freight rates on our long-term contract portfolio will add approximately $10 billion to revenue in 2022 compared to 2021. This will more than offset the significant increase in costs that are up 21 percent in Q1 given higher fuel costs and inflationary pressure on network and container handling costs," the statement said.