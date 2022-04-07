A.P.Moller–Maersk (Maersk) has decided to join Climate Group SteelZero, a global initiative that brings together organisations to accelerate the transition to a net zero steel industry in partnership with Responsible Steel, the steel industry's first global, multi-stakeholder standard and certification initiative.

A significant number of the 700+ vessels operated by Maersk are projected to be recycled in the next decade with a large proportion being the post-Panamax size ships (over 4,000 TEU), and steel makes up approx. 90 percent of ship's weight.

"Steel is an integral part of our value chain," says Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, CEO, Fleet & Strategic Brands, A.P. Moller–Maersk. "We use it in our ships, containers, terminals, and warehouses, and therefore it is a pivotal part of our decarbonisation efforts. The steel industry is one of the largest emitters of CO2, contributing around 7 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. It is imperative to find a low-carbon process for primary steelmaking to adhere to the 1.5°C pathway in this hard-to-abate industry. Joining SteelZero underscores our commitment to demanding net zero steel and boosting a rapid scale-up. We will collaborate with our customers, suppliers and across the entire steel value chain."

By joining SteelZero, Maersk will collaborate with like-minded industry organisations committed to climate-aligned steel procurement and progress in developing a policy framework towards responsible production and sourcing of steel.

"We see Maersk joining our SteelZero campaign as marking a pivotal moment in the global transition to a net zero steel industry," says Helen Clarkson, CEO, Climate Group. "Maersk's substantial purchasing power and influence is a serious addition to the SteelZero membership. Their voice, alongside eighteen other forward looking businesses, will enhance the demand signal for net zero steel, and help drive change at the scale and pace needed."