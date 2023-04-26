Maersk will host a week of festivities to celebrate the world’s first container vessel sailing on green methanol, including the name giving event and other activities, on September 18–21 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

"The 2,100 TEU feeder vessel is a small piece of history in the shipping industry," says an official release.

The 172-metre-long vessel will leave the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in Korea this summer to embark on her maiden voyage to Copenhagen. The vessel sails at a designed speed of 17.4 knots, the release added.

The dual-fuel engine vessel will pause in Copenhagen right outside the Maersk headquarters on its way to the Baltic Sea. "The feeder vessel will bring real experience for Maersk seafarers in operating the new type of fuel as the company prepares to receive a fleet of new, large ocean-going dual-fuel engine powered ships from 2024."

Maersk aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2040 across the entire business. "The company aims to transport a minimum 25 percent of ocean cargo using green fuels by 2030 compared to a 2020 baseline. Receiving the landmark dual-fuel engine feeder vessel is a major step toward the long-term objective of gradually renewing the entire Maersk fleet to operate solely on green fuels and making a tangible impact in the industry’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

During her week in Copenhagen, the vessel will formally receive her name during a ceremony at Toldboden, next to the Maersk headquarters, the release added.