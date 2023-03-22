Maersk unveils design of green fuel powered vessel
ALL THE WAY TO ZERO - building on existing brand platform and highlighting decarbonisation efforts
Danish carrier Maersk unveiled the design of its first green fuel powered vessel.
"The build is on and it’s soon to be delivered by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard," the company says in a LinkedIn post.
"Our feeder vessel has a dual-fuel engine and will be able to operate on green methanol - our commitment to lead the way towards a sustainable shipping industry."
Ole Graa Jakobsen, Head of Fleet Technology, Maersk says: “I am very happy with the progress we are making on the project. We have now completed all key design-related milestones and production is progressing at full speed with delivery expected during summer. It has been a huge project, but we have succeeded not least due to great collaboration internally in Maersk and with our external partners."
Senior Brand and Design Manager Brian Borup adds: “In order to communicate that the vessel is the start of a new generation of green methanol vessels, we looked at how to best communicate this. We ended up with the tagline ALL THE WAY TO ZERO to build on our existing brand platform and to highlight our decarbonisation efforts.”