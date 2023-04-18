Container terminal operator earnings have declined as slowing trade and escalating costs have brought margins under pressure, according to the Drewry’s Global Container Terminal Revenue Index published in the Ports and Terminals Insight.

"But an improving economic outlook and falling energy costs are expected to provide some reprieve through the second half of the year," says the report.

Widespread easing of port congestion reduced average container dwell times at terminals and led to a corresponding fall in storage revenues in 4Q22. "In their financial statements, both APMT and Westports confirmed that their storage income has dropped back to 2020 levels."

Costs continued to rise, according to Drewry’s Global Container Terminal Cost Index, due to continuing inflationary pressure, particularly from escalating labour and energy costs. This together with softening revenues put pressure on operator margins, sending Drewry’s Global Container Terminal Earnings Index down 19 percent YoY and 21 percent QoQ in the final quarter of last year.