The board of directors of Kuehne+Nagel has appointed Michael Aldwell to its management board as of October 1, 2023.

Aldwell will assume responsibility for sea logistics and succeed Horst Joachim (Otto) Schacht, says an official release.

Schacht, after 26 years of successful tenure at Kuehne+Nagel (since 2012 on the management board), will in the future perform advisory tasks for the Kuehne+Nagel Group with a focus on sea logistics. He will continue to maintain long-standing relationships with shipping lines and support the Group’s sustainability programmes, the release added.

Aldwell (39), a New Zealand national, began his career in 2008 with Kuehne+Nagel in Auckland, New Zealand. "He has international leadership experience in Asia Pacific, the Middle East and the Americas, most recently as Head of the Northeast region of the USA in Jersey City, New Jersey."

Since January 2023, he has been based in Schindellegi, Switzerland, responsible for sea logistics products, sales, and marketing worldwide. Aldwell holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Management degree from Lincoln University, New Zealand, and is a graduate of the Executive Programme from Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business, California.