DP World, a global leader in providing end-to-end logistics solutions, welcomed the maiden voyage of M.V. Celsius New Orleans at its terminal in Nhava Sheva, India earlier this month.

Operated by the Unifeeder Group and ONE LINE, the new weekly MJI service is designed to connect key ports including Jebel Ali, Mundra, Nhava Sheva, Mombasa, Beira and Maputo. "This rotation spans 35 days, and deploys three ships with a capacity ranging from 1,700 to 2,000 TEUs," says an official release.

The interconnected service aims to alleviate congestion and supply chain challenges in East Africa, the release added. "By reducing transit times and enhancing accessibility to major Middle East and Indian Subcontinent ports through Jebel Ali, it significantly improves lead times while improving cost efficiencies, greatly benefiting customers."

Ravinder Johal, COO, Ports & Terminals, Subcontinent and MENA, DP World says: “It is our endeavour to fortify the connection between India, the Middle East, and East Africa through our new service from Nhava Sheva. This strategic initiative underscores our relentless commitment to fostering crucial trade links and enhancing route connectivity. With a heightened focus on efficiency and reliability, our customers will further benefit from a seamless flow of goods, resulting in reduced transit times and cost savings. This initiative isn't just about transportation; it's about enabling businesses of all sizes to explore and access new markets along this strategically significant route, defining a future where global trade truly knows no boundaries."