The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) is strengthening operations at the Port of Mombasa through digital automation, workforce training and international partnerships as cargo volumes continue to grow.

The port handled a record 45.45 million tonnes of cargo in 2025, an increase of 10.9%, while container traffic reached 2.11 million TEUs. Transit cargo, which moves through Kenya to neighbouring countries, rose 19.5% to 15.88 million tonnes, led by destinations including Uganda, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

With up to 5,000 trucks moving through the port daily, improving cargo handling and reducing delays have become key priorities.

Smart gates to improve cargo movement

The port has introduced automated Smart Gates at Gates 24 and 25, which currently handle around 50–60% of port traffic, with support from TradeMark Africa (TMA). The system aims to reduce manual paperwork, improve information sharing between authorities and speed up truck entry and exit.

TMA CEO David Beer thanked KPA for its “very strong, close collaboration”, noting that the UK has been the largest supporter of TMA’s work with the authority.

“One thing that is particularly encouraging is that the work we do is leading to real, concrete results,” Beer said.

Further gate automation is planned, including a gate for tea exports. The port also has a green channel to support the movement of fresh produce.

Kenya seeks UK investment

The UK has expressed interest in supporting Kenya's port development through infrastructure, technology and investment. During a visit to the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), UK High Commissioner Matt Baugh and Kenya's High Commissioner to the UK, Amb. Maurice Makoloo, discussed opportunities for cooperation.

Makoloo, who is also Kenya's Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), linked the port's future to the growth of the economies it serves. He noted that Kenya–UK trade stands at approximately £2 billion, with both governments aiming to double it by 2030 under the Kenya–UK Strategic Partnership.

“All these efficiencies you are delivering contribute significantly to realising these ambitions,” Makoloo said, highlighting the role of improved port operations in supporting bilateral trade.

TMA CEO Dave Beer with British High Commissioner to Kenya, Matt Baugh, at TMA’s booth on 13 Oct 2026

Potential areas for cooperation include port automation, cybersecurity, electric mobility, shore power and infrastructure for Special Economic Zones. KPA has highlighted the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone and the Port of Lamu as investment opportunities.

KPA also plans to showcase investment opportunities at the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) World Ports Conference in London in November 2026.



Whereas, TMA is exploring ways to facilitate investment in planned port partnerships, including through feasibility studies to assess potential projects.

Training to strengthen port management

KPA and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) have launched the Train For Trade Modern Port Management Programme to develop employees' skills.

The programme covers port operations, international trade and transport, financial management, performance measurement, environmental sustainability and human-resource development. It is designed to help staff respond to changing trade patterns, supply-chain disruptions and technological developments.

The initiative also aims to prepare trained employees to share their knowledge with other port professionals.



Kenya Ports Authority PLC and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development launched 'Train for Trade' port management training program.

Cold chain and regional connectivity

Kenya is also exploring ways to strengthen cold-chain logistics so that horticultural exporters can transport suitable products to international markets by sea rather than relying mainly on air freight. Reliable temperature-controlled storage and transport are essential to maintaining product quality during longer journeys.

Separately, navigation aids and beacons on Lake Victoria are helping cargo vessels identify routes and operate more safely, including at night. Further improvements are needed to support inland-water transport.

Together, these initiatives aim to improve port efficiency, attract investment and strengthen Mombasa's role as a regional gateway for trade across East Africa.