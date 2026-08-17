The Port of Mombasa has received the petroleum tanker MT Nord Harmony, which docked at the Shimanzi Oil Terminal (SOT) to discharge V-Power petroleum products.

The vessel was safely guided through the busy Kilindini Channel by tugboats before berthing at SOT to begin unloading its cargo.

According to the inward cargo manifest, MT Nord Harmony is scheduled to discharge 7,629 metric tonnes for the local market and 13,272 metric tonnes for transit, taking the total cargo volume to 20,901 metric tonnes. The vessel completed its discharge operations on August 15.

The arrival highlights the Port of Mombasa’s growing capacity and operational efficiency in handling high-value petroleum vessels. MT Nord Harmony is also one of four oil tankers expected at the port over the next two weeks, underscoring continued demand for petroleum cargo handling.