The Port of Mombasa has received 2,152 metric tonnes of specialised onshore drilling equipment for oil production activities in Lokichar, Turkana County, strengthening its role as a key gateway for Kenya’s energy and infrastructure projects.

The consignment arrived aboard the MV Transit Sedanka on Saturday after sailing from Abu Dhabi via Duqm. Among the equipment being discharged is a GW70 Integrated Onshore Drilling Rig, a 1,500-horsepower unit valued at more than Ksh 2 billion, or approximately $15 million.

The Lokichar Basin is estimated to hold around 326 million barrels of recoverable oil, with the project targeted for full operations by December.

The wider investment programme is valued at approximately $6.1 billion and is expected to span 25 years, making it one of Kenya’s major energy development initiatives.

The arrival of the specialised cargo highlights Mombasa Port’s role in handling oversized and complex project cargo supporting strategic national projects. Once discharged and cleared, the equipment will be transported to Turkana County as part of the logistics chain supporting Kenya’s petroleum infrastructure development.

The shipment is expected to support progress on the country’s oil development programme while further strengthening Mombasa’s position as a gateway for investment in Kenya’s energy, infrastructure and extractive sectors.