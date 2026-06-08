As cargo volumes continue to grow through East Africa’s busiest seaport, the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) is advancing key infrastructure developments to support rising demand. Among the most significant is the construction of Berth 19B, a major quay extension at the Port of Mombasa.

The new facility will add 240 metres of quay length and feature a 15-metre draft, enabling it to accommodate container vessels of up to approximately 45,000 deadweight tonnes. Designed to modern port standards, the berth will allow larger ships to dock more efficiently, improving operational flexibility and reducing delays.

Upon completion, Berth 19B is expected to increase the port’s annual handling capacity by 300,000 TEUs. The additional capacity will help ease congestion at existing berths, accelerate vessel turnaround times, and improve cargo flow through the port.

The project includes the construction of the quay wall, dredging of the channel to achieve greater depth, expansion of the container yard, and the development of supporting infrastructure that will integrate with existing terminal operations.

KPA views the investment as part of its long-term strategy to expand capacity ahead of future demand and strengthen the Port of Mombasa’s role as a leading logistics and trade hub for East Africa. The development is expected to enhance the port’s competitiveness while supporting regional trade growth and supply chain efficiency.