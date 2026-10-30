The Port of Mombasa has marked a significant milestone in its ongoing development as a premier regional automotive logistics hub. On Thursday, the MV Grande Egitto, a newly built and highly advanced environmentally friendly roll-on/roll-off (RORO) vessel, successfully delivered a substantial consignment of 1,297 motor vehicle units. The impressive month-old car carrier is operated by the globally renowned Grimaldi Group and has made its very first delivery to Mombasa whilst on its maiden voyage.

This latest operation serves to underscore the strategic positioning of the port in serving both local and broader East African regional markets. As the newest addition to the Grimaldi Group’s modern vehicle-carrier fleet, the MV Grande Egitto is a testament to the maritime industry's rapid shift towards sustainable and green shipping solutions. With a length overall of 220 metres, the vessel represents the pinnacle of modern naval engineering and environmental consciousness.

Crucially, the MV Grande Egitto incorporates a suite of advanced environmental technologies that are meticulously designed to reduce fuel consumption by up to 50% when compared with previous-generation car carriers. Furthermore, the ship boasts the remarkable capability of enabling zero emissions during berthing, a feature that significantly reduces air pollution in bustling port cities like Mombasa and protects the local marine environment.

The extensive energy efficiency features aboard the vessel are truly state-of-the-art. They include approximately 2,500 square metres of solar panels that harness renewable energy, alongside highly intelligent energy-management systems. The ship is also equipped with silicone-based hull coatings designed specifically to reduce hydrodynamic drag, an advanced air-lubrication system, and a highly optimised hull design. Coupled with an innovative gate rudder that vastly improves propulsion efficiency, these meticulously planned features make the MV Grande Egitto an industry leader in eco-friendly maritime transport.

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) leadership officially welcomed the vessel to the coastal city with great enthusiasm. KPA Chief Executive Officer Captain William Ruto was on hand to receive the ship, expressing his deep appreciation to the Grimaldi Group for selecting Mombasa as one of its first ports of call on this crucial regional service. Captain Ruto emphasised that the vessel’s safe arrival directly reflected the port’s growing and enhanced capacity to accommodate modern, environmentally efficient ships of this magnitude. He further noted that the deployment of the vessel demonstrated Mombasa’s enduring importance in facilitating and expanding lucrative trade routes between Asia and East Africa.

During the reception, the master of the MV Grande Egitto, Captain Luigi Mazzitelli, appreciated KPA staff for their operational efficiency. He noted that he expected the discharge operation to be completed in record time as scheduled, further cementing Mombasa's reputation for handling high-volume RORO cargo with unparalleled speed and precision across its modernised berths.

The successful arrival of the MV Grande Egitto closely follows the port’s reception of her sister vessel, the Grande Shanghai, approximately two months ago. Like the MV Grande Egitto, the Grande Shanghai was also constructed with advanced, environmentally friendly technologies, highlighting a continuous programme of sustainable fleet upgrades within the global shipping sector.

Speaking on behalf of the vessel’s local agent, the Nisomar Group, Team Leader David Mackay highlighted the immense pride the firm takes in managing these pioneering ships. Mackay proudly noted that the group is proud of receiving and handling the sister vessels which are “now the largest and most modern fuel efficient and carbon neutral PCC vessels in the world”.

To formally commemorate the historic occasion, Captain Ruto officially presented a maiden-call certificate alongside a commemorative plaque to Captain Luigi Mazzitelli, celebrating a successful maiden voyage and cementing a strong maritime partnership for the future.