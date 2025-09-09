The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) and DP World in Canada signed a Joint Development Agreement on August 28, 2025, to develop the land-based infrastructure for the Port of Montreal’s Contrecœur expansion. The agreement assigns DP World responsibility for building and operating the new terminal, which will become its sixth Canadian facility once completed.

DP World, a joint venture between DP World and La Caisse, was chosen for its international expertise in port operations. With this agreement, the company becomes an active terminal operator at the Port of Montreal. DP World already manages facilities in Fraser Surrey, Nanaimo, Prince Rupert, Saint John, and Vancouver, in addition to more than 60 ports across 64 countries.

Under the deal, MPA and DP World will work in the coming months to finalise the terminal’s design and set the terms for construction and a 40-year operating contract. While MPA, along with partners Pomerleau and Aecon, will oversee in-water works, DP World will be responsible for land-based works, including the container yard, buildings, utilities, and rail connection.

Key milestones for the project include site preparation and design launch in 2025, in-water works and design finalisation in 2026, land-based works in 2027, and the completion and commissioning of the terminal by 2030.

Julie Gascon, President and CEO of the Montreal Port Authority, said: “The agreement with DP World here in Canada marks a decisive step in realising the Port of Montreal expansion project in Contrecœur. By leveraging innovation, sustainability, and the expertise of a world-class partner, we are strengthening the Port of Montreal’s strategic role as an economic engine for Quebec and Canada.”

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, added, “We’re honoured to deliver this transformational project, which will elevate the Port of Montreal’s role in global trade and diversify Canadian trade. More importantly, the Contrecœur terminal will serve as a true economic engine for Quebec and Eastern Canada – creating thousands of jobs during construction and driving long-term prosperity through expanded trade capacity.”