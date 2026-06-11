Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) strengthened its position ahead of Maersk in May, achieving a record 21.5% share of global container fleet capacity, according to shipping consultancy Alphaliner.

Alphaliner said no container carrier has previously achieved such a market share. The closest was Maersk, which held a 19.3% share of the market in 2018.

MSC has continued to expand its presence in the global container shipping market following the rapid growth of its fleet since 2020. According to Alphaliner, the Geneva-based carrier was the only company among the world's top 10 container lines to reach a record market share this year. The carrier has effectively doubled its market share since 2010.

Meanwhile, Maersk recorded its lowest market share in 20 years. Alphaliner said the Danish group's operated tonnage represented just 13.7% of the global container fleet in May, the lowest level since Maersk acquired P&O Nedlloyd in 2005.

The consultancy attributed the decline to Maersk's strategy of capping its fleet at between 4.1 million and 4.3 million TEU from early 2024, while the overall global container fleet continues to expand. Maersk has said it is prioritising decarbonised fleet replacement and integrated logistics to meet its strategic and financial objectives.

Elsewhere among the top container carriers, CMA CGM maintained a stable market position. The French shipping line accounted for 12.5% of global container fleet capacity, only slightly below its peak market share of 12.9% recorded in 2023, according to Alphaliner.