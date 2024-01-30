Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is enhancing its services connecting Europe and South Africa. The largest container shipping company has outlined enhancements to its NWC to South Africa service, scheduled to take effect from March 2024.

The current NWC to South Africa service rotation will be updated with a direct call at Bremerhaven. The new rotation of the service will be as follows:



London Gateway – Rotterdam – Antwerp – Hamburg – Bremerhaven – Le Havre – Sines – Las Palmas – Coega – Durban – Coega – Cape Town – Las Palmas – London Gateway



The inaugural ship on this updated route is the MSC BRANKA with voyage number NZ411A, scheduled to reach Bremerhaven on March 19, 2024.





Additionally, a new feeder route, known as the Ingonyama route, is set to link the port of East London, South Africa, with Coega weekly. The updated service will create a direct marine connection between East London’s manufacturing hub and one of South Africa’s main ports, presenting a feasible alternative to truck travel between the two.





The weekly service will commence with the TOKATA F departing from Coega on March 25, 2024. The additional service coverage will create a more direct offering for cargo moving between NWC and South Africa. The feeder service will also provide improved options for customers shipping goods from the industrial hub of East London with connections to MSC’s global network.

