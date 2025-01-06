Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has announced enhancements to its network in Southern Africa, aimed at facilitating trade between Europe and the region.

MSC has updated its North West Continent (NWC) to South Africa service and launched two new shuttle services: the Namibia Express and the Mozambique Shuttle.

The revised NWC to South Africa service now offers direct connections between North Europe and South Africa, with an additional direct call to Walvis Bay, Namibia. This upgrade enables faster and more efficient transportation of goods between Europe and Southern Africa.

The Namibia Express shuttle service connects Cape Town, South Africa, and Walvis Bay, Namibia, allowing for the delivery of cargo from Europe to Namibia via transshipment in Cape Town. This new service strengthens MSC's intra-Africa network and provides customers with more flexibility and options.

The Mozambique Shuttle service links Walvis Bay, Maputo, and Beira in Mozambique, as well as Dar Es Salaam in Tanzania and Mombasa in Kenya. This service positions Walvis Bay as a key transshipment hub for cargo destined for Maputo and Beira, facilitating the movement of goods from Europe via MSC's NWC to South Africa service.

The revised rotations and first departures for MSC's Southern Africa network are as follows:

- NWC to South Africa: The revised rotation starts with the MSC Rosaria voyage NZ504A from London Gateway on January 20, 2025.

London Gateway – Rotterdam – Antwerp – Bremerhaven – Le Havre – Sines – Las Palmas – Walvis Bay – Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) – Durban – Cape Town – Las Palmas – London Gateway

- Namibia Express: The first sailing starts from Cape Town on January 8, 2025, with the MSC Himanshi III voyage OA502A.

Cape Town – Walvis Bay – Cape Town

- Mozambique Shuttle: The first sailing starts from Beira on January 14, 2025, with the MSC Imma III voyage JO502A.

Beira – Walvis Bay – Durban – Maputo – Mombasa – Dar Es Salaam – Beira



