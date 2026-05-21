MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has expanded its intermodal logistics network in Cameroon by integrating the deep-water Port of Kribi into a comprehensive door-to-door transport solution linking Cameroon, Chad, and the Central African Republic with international markets. Equipped to handle vessels of up to 24,000 TEU, Kribi’s modern infrastructure and MSC’s four dedicated shipping services now provide businesses in the region with faster, more cost-effective trade access to destinations including the Far East and India.

Cameroon continues to serve as a vital regional trade gateway, particularly for landlocked countries such as Chad and the Central African Republic. According to the World Bank, nearly 79% of Chad’s imports move through the Port of Douala. To support rising trade demand, MSC has added Kribi to its regional network, creating an alternative gateway that improves cargo flow efficiency and enhances reliability across Central Africa. Kribi’s growing role as a deep-water hub also strengthens the region’s ability to accommodate larger vessels and streamline international trade connectivity.

As Cameroon’s only deep-water port, Kribi is among the few ports in Africa capable of receiving some of the world’s largest container ships, including the MSC TÜRKIYE, which carries more than 24,000 TEU. The port recorded close to 470 vessel calls in 2023 and recently expanded its infrastructure to increase handling capacity beyond one million TEU annually, reinforcing its importance as a major trade gateway for Central Africa.

MSC further strengthened its presence at Kribi by deploying one of the world’s largest container ships to the port, the first vessel of its size to call at a Central African port. The company currently operates four dedicated services at Kribi, including the Africa Express and India Africa Service (IAS), which directly connect Cameroon with Asia, India, and other global markets. Regional distribution is supported through the Douala Express Feeder and Gulf of Guinea Feeder Service.

Beyond maritime connectivity, MSC has integrated inland transportation through a dedicated trucking network linking Kribi with major destinations such as Yaoundé, N’Djamena, and Bangui. Local teams manage customs procedures, documentation, and shipment tracking, creating a seamless logistics chain from port arrival to final delivery.

The Kribi corridor represents the second phase of MSC’s Intermodal campaign after the Côte d’Ivoire–Burkina Faso rail corridor launched earlier in 2026. The initiative reflects MSC’s broader strategy to strengthen inland logistics links across Africa. Additional corridor developments are planned in South Africa and Kenya later this year, further supporting regional trade integration and global market access.