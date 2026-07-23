MSC has launched a new feeder service, the Afungi Shuttle, connecting Afungi, Nacala, and Maputo in a move aimed at supporting growing economic activity in northern Mozambique.

The new service has been developed to facilitate the transport of construction materials, machinery, industrial equipment, spare parts, and other cargo required for the LNG project in Afungi. It has been introduced to support expanding economic activity in northern Mozambique by facilitating the transport of construction materials, machinery, industrial equipment, spare parts, and other cargo needed for the LNG project in Afungi.

The new offering also enables customers to manage shipments through a single MSC booking and one commercial point of contact. Dedicated feeder rotations will operate on the Nacala–Afungi–Nacala and Maputo–Afungi–Maputo routes, linking northern Mozambique with MSC’s global shipping network.

By integrating the coastal feeder connection into a single MSC booking, the Afungi Shuttle streamlines cargo planning and enhances shipment coordination for cargo destined for Afungi.