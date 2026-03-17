Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has signed a 45-year sub-concession agreement with Nigerdock to develop and operate a dedicated container terminal at Snake Island Port, in a move aimed at strengthening port capacity and logistics infrastructure in Nigeria.

The planned terminal will span 30 hectares within Snake Island Port and is expected to be completed by 2028. Once operational, it will feature a 910-metre quay, six Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes, two ship berths, three barge berths, and a draft of up to 18 metres, enabling it to handle larger vessels and increased cargo volumes.

Commenting on the development, Nigerdock CEO Maher Jarmakani said, “We are thrilled to take this step forward in our partnership with MSC to develop a world-class container terminal within Snake Island Port. This gives the world’s leading shipping line a home in Nigeria and brings significant foreign direct investment into the country to accelerate growth in the maritime and logistics industry.”

MSC President Diego Aponte added, “Completing this key phase in the development of Snake Island Container Terminal with Nigerdock and our trusted partners demonstrates MSC Group’s commitment to providing excellent service to our customers in Nigeria and throughout Africa. The new terminal will open up opportunities, enhance efficiency, and elevate Snake Island Port as a major global shipping center. Together with our Group’s other long-term investments in Nigeria, it will generate many local jobs and significantly increase economic revenue and resilience.”

Snake Island Port, an 85-hectare facility operated by Nigerdock, currently comprises three terminals and has contributed to expanding capacity at Lagos ports and supporting existing maritime operations.