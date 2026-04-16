MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has announced that a transfer of ownership took place in the last quarter of 2025 from its founder, Captain Gianluigi Aponte, to his son and daughter, Diego and Alexa Aponte.

The company said both Diego and Alexa, who are Italian nationals brought up in Switzerland and currently reside there, have taken over ownership of the Geneva-based group.

The transition marks a significant milestone in the company’s history, with Diego Aponte serving as Group President and Alexa Aponte as Group Chief Financial Officer. MSC said both have demonstrated leadership and vision, achieving notable success in their respective roles.

The move is expected to ensure continued stability and growth of the MSC Group under the stewardship of the next generation.

Captain Gianluigi Aponte, founder and Chairman of the Group, said the transfer reflects their dedication and achievements and continues the family’s centuries-long maritime heritage. He added that he is confident the group will continue to thrive under their leadership.

MSC said it will remain focused on its core ocean freight business, with Captain Gianluigi Aponte continuing as Executive Chairman of the Group.