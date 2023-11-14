Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) announced that it has achieved the renewal of its ISO 9001:2015 certification for Quality Management Systems, following a thorough audit by independent verification company DNV (Det Norske Veritas).

ISO 9001:2015 is the global business assurance standard issued by Quality Management Systems (QMS) overseen by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world's largest developer and publisher of International Standards. To achieve compliance with this standard, organizations must demonstrate their ability to consistently provide services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, as well as enhance customer satisfaction through effective application and regular updates.

“As a world leader in global container shipping, quality is a top priority for MSC across our operations worldwide, from our IT systems to the health and safety of our employees and the delivery of services to our customers. We first achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for all MSC Cargo shipping agencies in 2018, following an audit of the quality management systems and processes MSC uses globally to manage container cargo operations in compliance with the highest quality standards” reads the release.

Over the past five years, MSC has continued to grow its ocean freight transportation business launching new maritime and related land solutions and establishing additional agencies, all while continuously improving service quality and customer satisfaction.

It added, “As important, we have expanded and diversified our business by applying the same high-quality standards, so users of our inland transportation, warehousing and storage, container preparation and customs clearance services also benefit from our unwavering focus on superior customer support backed by compliance-driven systems and processes.”

As part of this year’s ISO 9001:2015 certification audit, DNV, a world-leading certification company and recognized advisor for the maritime industry, verified those systems and processes once again for compliance with international standards, ISO norms, and global laws and regulatory requirements. This included auditing compliance with the ISO requirement to continuously update and improve quality management processes and platforms.

“We are proud to have our ISO 9001:2015 certification renewed after a long audit process,” said Dirk Vande Velde, Chief HSSE Officer at MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company. “This reflects the commitment to quality that MSC has consistently put forward in all our customer services and which we continue to strive for. We view the ISO certifications as the gold standard framework for international compliance and implement this into our day-to-day work to uphold quality at every stage. MSC continues to strive for excellence and to be a global leader for our industry.”

In addition to ISO 9001:2015, MSC has also been certified in several other ISO categories and quality labels:

ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management System

ISO 45001:2018 – Occupational Health & Safety

ISO 28000:2007 – Security Management System

ISO 22000:2018 – Food Safety Management System

GDP 2013 & 2015 – Good Distribution Practice of medicinal products for human use (2013/C 343/01) & of active substances for medicinal products for human use (2015/C 95/01)

ISO 22301:2019 – IT Business Continuity (MSC Technology)

TISAX – Information security for the automotive industry

ISO 27001:2013 – Information Security Management System (MSC Technology)

ISO 50001:2018 – Energy Management Systems (MSC Shipmanagement)

Evaluated against the ISO 26000:2010 – Guidance on social responsibility