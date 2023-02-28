Freight rates to Russia remain highly elevated and new capacity continues to flow into the Russian trade, according to the latest update from Linerlytica.

Newcomers Safetrans, Torgmoll/New New, Reel Shipping and OVP Shipping are adding ships to the trade as congestion at the Russian Far East gateways of Vladivostok and Vostochny have generated demand for new services from Asia to the Black Sea and Baltic gateways of Novorossiysk and St Petersburg, the update added.

"MSC retains a considerable presence in the Russian trades with feeder operations in all three Russian gateways while the other key European carriers have withdrawn completely from the market."