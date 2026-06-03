MSC has confirmed that its vessel, the MSC Sariska V, was hit by two projectiles on 1 June at the port of Um-Qasr in Iraq.

The company said the first projectile struck the vessel while a pilot was onboard during its departure from the port. A second projectile hit the crew accommodation area shortly afterwards.

MSC said all crew members are safe and unharmed. It added that the crew acted with “exceptional professionalism” throughout the incident to secure the vessel and its cargo.

Based on local media reports, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for the attack. The reports state the strike was carried out in response to US actions on the vessel Lion Star.

MSC stated that this retaliatory action is completely unjustified based on the allegations made by the IRGC, adding that it is a neutral commercial carrier with no affiliation to the United States or Israel.

The company said it was founded by Italian national Captain Gianluigi Aponte and is headquartered and domiciled in Switzerland. It added that it is wholly owned by his children, Diego and Alexa Aponte, both Italian nationals with no other citizenship.

MSC also expressed deep concern over the unprovoked attacks and the risk they create for innocent seafarers, as well as for essential maritime trade in the region.