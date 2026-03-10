MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has delivered the first shipment of new metro railcars for the modernisation of Cairo Metro Line 1, marking the start of a long-term logistics operation that will transport a total of 495 railcars to Egypt as part of the country’s largest metro upgrade project.

Egypt launched the project to modernise Cairo Metro Line 1, one of the busiest urban transport systems in the region. The metro line serves millions of passengers every day and is considered the backbone of daily mobility in Cairo. The introduction of new trains is expected to improve service quality, reduce congestion and support the country’s efforts to expand sustainable and efficient public transport. The project is also expected to cut travel times by up to 50 percent and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 70 percent compared with road transport.

The modernisation of the metro line is part of Egypt’s wider railway strategy under Vision 2030. The strategy focuses on upgrading existing railway lines with electronic signalling systems to improve safety and efficiency, expanding networks with new high-speed lines such as the Green, Blue and Red lines, increasing rolling stock, developing workshops and encouraging private sector partnerships. The overall aim is to create a world-class and sustainable transport system that connects major cities, strengthens logistics and tourism, and reduces reliance on road transport.

MSC recently completed the first shipment of metro railcars, beginning a series of deliveries that will ultimately bring 495 railcars, equivalent to 55 trains of nine cars each, to Egypt. The company is continuing to ship the new railcars to the country as part of the ongoing metro upgrade.

“Transporting the new metro cars for Cairo Metro Line 1 is a source of great pride for us. This project supports the modernisation of Africa’s first metro system and will improve daily mobility for millions of Egyptians, offering them modern and secure metro services,” said Mohamed Emad, Project Cargo Manager at MSC Egypt.

The initial shipment started at the port of Antwerp, where the first nine railcars were prepared for ocean transport. Each unit weighed 41 tonnes and required precise technical coordination, specialised lifting equipment and detailed planning by MSC’s project cargo teams.

After preparation, the railcars were shipped across the Mediterranean to the port of Alexandria. MSC Egypt coordinated the discharge operations with terminal partners to ensure smooth handling in line with local infrastructure capabilities. The first shipment marks the beginning of a multi-year partnership in which MSC will transport all new Metropolis trains destined for Line 1.

Egypt is also expanding its metro network through projects such as Cairo Metro Line 4. The first phase of the line is under development and will run for about 19 kilometres with 17 stations, linking key areas including 6th of October City and central Cairo while serving densely populated districts and major landmarks such as the Grand Egyptian Museum and the Giza area. Once completed, the line is expected to carry around 1.5 million passengers daily and help ease traffic congestion in the capital.

Following the successful arrival of the first train set, MSC is preparing for further shipments that will contribute to the renewal of one of Africa’s busiest metro lines. Through its specialised project cargo capabilities, global network and regional expertise, the company says it remains committed to supporting infrastructure development across Africa.