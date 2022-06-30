MSC recognises the collective responsibility of companies to assess their impact on the ocean, protect ocean health and take action on ocean sustainability, which for the company is both a strategic imperative and a key business priority, says an official announcement.

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has joined over 150 stakeholders in signing the UN Global Compact Sustainable Ocean Principles as announced by the United Nations Global Compact at the UN Ocean Conference earlier this week in Lisbon.

"Oceans play a vital role in the health of our blue planet, producing half of the world's oxygen as well as regulating our climate," says Stefania Lallai, Vice President, Sustainability, Cargo Division, MSC. "By signing the Sustainable Ocean Principles, we are joining with other blue economy companies to help build a sustainable blue economy."



As a member of the UNGC Ocean Stewardship Coalition and the Maritime Just Transition Task Force, "MSC believes in working with a variety of partners to make an impact beyond its own operations. These collaborative platforms form part of MSC's sustainability roadmap in response to the rapidly evolving landscape and its efforts to address the complex set of global challenges the world faces today, leveraging strategic alliances across the maritime ecosystem to protect and restore the health of oceans."

This commitment by 150 blue economy companies shows the private sector's willingness to support SDG 14, says Sanda Ojiambo, Assistant Secretary-General and CEO, United Nations Global Compact. "Healthy and productive oceans rely on all actors to do their part. I am encouraged that these companies are committed to integrating ocean health into their corporate strategies."

The UN Ocean Conference and UN Decade of Ocean Science (2021-2030) serve as on-going reminders of the importance of the maritime industry's role in the health of our oceans and enabling resilient and sustainable supply chains, the statement said.