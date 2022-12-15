MSC has announced the opening of new markets: Congo Republic (CR) with Pointe Noire and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with Matadi.

"The first sailing from Asia to Pointe-Noire, on the Africa Express service, will be on January 4, 2023 from Xingang with the MSC VIRGO, voyage FY301. It will enable a direct connection with China, South Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia. India will be connected to Pointe-Noire via transshipment Colombo," says an official release.

Pointe-Noire will be added on the Angola service, serving as a transshipment call for cargo from Asia to Angola calling Lunda and Namibe ports, and Walvis Bay in Namibia. "Also, we will be able to ship cargo from Europe via transshipment to Lomé, Togo, to CR and DRC."