MSC and Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) announced the signing of a five-year impact partnership agreement.

The agreement sees MSC, the world’s largest shipping line, combine forces and industry expertise with GCMD, says an official release from MSC.

"GCMD, strategically located in Singapore, the world’s largest bunkering hub and second largest container port, aims to help the industry eliminate GHG emissions by shaping standards for future fuels, financing first-of-a-kind projects, and piloting low-carbon solutions in an end-to-end manner under real-world operations conditions."

MSC has 730 vessels and the industry’s largest newbuilding orderbook of energy-efficient container ships, the release added. "MSC has advocated for the availability of supply of a range of alternative fuels and has set a clear goal to achieve net decarbonisation by 2050. By joining forces with GCMD, MSC is strengthening its commitment towards a collaborative approach to decarbonisation. As an impact partner, MSC will provide cash contribution towards GCMD’s pooled resources for pilots and trials. MSC will also make in-kind contributions through its participation in projects including access to vessels, operational equipment and other assets as well as vessel operating data and evaluation reports so their learnings can help inform GCMD’s future trials."