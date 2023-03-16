MSC teams up with GCMD to accelerate decarbonisation efforts
As an impact partner, MSC will provide cash contribution towards GCMD’s pooled resources for pilots and trials
MSC and Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) announced the signing of a five-year impact partnership agreement.
The agreement sees MSC, the world’s largest shipping line, combine forces and industry expertise with GCMD, says an official release from MSC.
"GCMD, strategically located in Singapore, the world’s largest bunkering hub and second largest container port, aims to help the industry eliminate GHG emissions by shaping standards for future fuels, financing first-of-a-kind projects, and piloting low-carbon solutions in an end-to-end manner under real-world operations conditions."
MSC has 730 vessels and the industry’s largest newbuilding orderbook of energy-efficient container ships, the release added. "MSC has advocated for the availability of supply of a range of alternative fuels and has set a clear goal to achieve net decarbonisation by 2050. By joining forces with GCMD, MSC is strengthening its commitment towards a collaborative approach to decarbonisation. As an impact partner, MSC will provide cash contribution towards GCMD’s pooled resources for pilots and trials. MSC will also make in-kind contributions through its participation in projects including access to vessels, operational equipment and other assets as well as vessel operating data and evaluation reports so their learnings can help inform GCMD’s future trials."
Bud Darr, Executive Vice President, Maritime Policy & Government Affairs, MSC Group says: “We are committed to helping to tackle climate change, and in GCMD we believe we have found an excellent partner to help drive the green transition in our sector. We look forward to exchanging ideas, information and access to our substantial expertise and assets, to help accelerate progress towards the net zero future we all aspire to.”
Lynn Loo, CEO, GCMD adds: “Despite current economic uncertainties, decarbonising shipping will need liners – who are closest to customers willing to pay a green premium – to make hard commitments for the industry to progress towards IMO’s 2030 and 2050 goals. With MSC coming onboard as our newest impact partner, GCMD is now in a stronger position to drive decarbonisation solutions across the industry.”
GCMD has brought onboard 13 impact, coalition and knowledge partners that engage at the centre level in addition to numerous other partners that engage at the projects level, the release added.