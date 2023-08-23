Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has announced that it will expand its regional port range in Saudi Arabia from September to include the Port of NEOM.

“As well as offering ocean freight services, customers will be able to benefit from inland transport solutions provided by MSC’s logistics arm, MEDLOG,” reads the release.

The location of the port of NEOM in Oxagon on Red Sea coast is considered one of the busiest trade routes in the world. Moreover, it provides access to international markets including Asia, Europe, North America, and Africa.

MSC’s customers will benefit from the port’s investment in cutting-edge maritime and logistics innovations including fully automated management systems to expedite vessel management and streamline logistics operations.

“This exciting development is a significant step towards the Kingdom becoming a global trade hub as well as demonstrating MSC’s ongoing commitment to the Saudi market. Our presence at the Port of NEOM will offer MSC customers tailor-made solutions and access to these thriving markets” said Hisham Alansari – MSC Saudi CEO.

This inclusion of NEOM as an additional regional port reinforces MSC’s commitment to enhance cargo movement across Saudi Arabia and supports the Kingdom’s vision to transform the country into a knowledge-based economy and a global leader by 2030.