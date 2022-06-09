Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has become the first carrier to provide in-house liquid cargo solutions, directly supplying and fitting flexibags for customers worldwide.

"MSC experts fit carefully selected flexibags at its depots prior to cargo pick-up, which removes the requirement for haulage to third-party fitting locations, reducing road miles, saving time and money and helping customers to meet their sustainability needs. MSC liquid cargo solutions are already available at depot facilities in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas," according to an official statement.

MSC works with dedicated suppliers of high-quality flexibags, and with its customers, to ensure each flexibag is tailored, selecting the right size and specifications according to the cargo's needs, the statement added.

"Flexibags allow customers to fill dry containers with up to 24,000 litres of non-hazardous liquid cargo – such as edible oils, wine, petroleum products and chemicals – offering a safe and cost-effective alternative to other liquid bulk transportation methods, with less packaging than conventional ISO tanks."

Carmelo Cassarino, Global Accounts Manager, Logistics, MSC, says: "MSC is in continuous evolution to support its customers' needs and our end-to-end liquid cargo solutions are designed to simplify and streamline the supply chain for our liquid customers. MSC's in-house fit & supply expertise, combined with our unrivalled customer care and our worldwide connections, guarantee a smooth experience from start to finish – a 360o service that our customers can depend on. This solution is currently available in 21 countries across the world, and we are already looking at the potential for expansion to MSC depots worldwide."