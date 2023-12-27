MSC confirmed that its container ship MSC United VIII was attacked on December 26, 2023 while transiting the Red Sea.

"The vessel informed a nearby coalition task force warship of the attack and as instructed engaged in evasive manoeuvres," an official statement said.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:25 UTC while MSC United VIII was enroute from King Abdullah Port, Saudi Arabia to Karachi, Pakistan, the update added.

"Currently, all crew are safe with no reported injuries and a thorough assessment of the vessel is being conducted. Our first priority remains protecting the lives and safety of our seafarers, and until their safety can be ensured MSC will continue to reroute vessels booked for Suez transit via the Cape of Good Hope."

U.S. shoots down 12 drones

U.S. Central Command, in an X post, said: "U.S. assets, to include the USS LABOON (DDG 58) and F/A-18 Super Hornets from the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, shot down twelve one-way attack drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles, and two land attack cruise missiles in the Southern Red Sea that were fired by the Houthis over a 10-hour period which began at approximately 6:30 a.m. (Sanaa time) on December 26. There was no damage to ships in the area or reported injuries."

#Day12 and it continues...

"In addition, the Israeli air defence shot down an attack drone aimed at the port of Eilat. The Houthis claimed they had launched multiple drone attacks against Eilat, but the Israelis only mention one," Lars Jensen said in his LinkedIn post. "The container lines continue to have different assessments of the risks."